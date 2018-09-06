Archmere’s second-half rally falls short in field hockey opener

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — On a steamy Thursday afternoon, Concord took advantage of its opportunities to defeat Archmere, 3-2, in a battle of ranked field hockey teams in the season-opener for both. The host Raiders came in at No. 6 in Division I, while the Auks held the fourth spot in Division II.

The Auks controlled the early play and believed they had taken a lead on their first penalty corner. A successful conversion was waived off because the ball never cleared the scoring circle. The Auks controlled possession the first 10 minutes but didn’t get many shots on goal.

The Raiders got on the board with 18:40 left in the first half as senior Alyssa Welch’s pass found Katherine Raab and her shot hit the back of the cage. The Auks continued to control the ball, and Lauren Ross tied the game at one with 10:43 left in the first half.

The Raiders regained the lead four minutes later as sophomore Casey Best scored on a rebound of a Raab shot to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Best would add a second goal with 1:11 left in the first half when she scored off the assist from Macy Kosanovich.

The Auks had a penalty corner with 5 seconds remaining in the half after a yellow card foul and thought they were going to score but the referee blew the whistle to end the first half when the clock expired. Normally, play continues until the defense controls the ball or the offense scores.

The Auks dominated possession again in the second half and earned numerous penalty corners. They got some quality chances but couldn’t finish. Junior Rebekah Kehoe did find the cage with 15:03 left as the Auks cut the lead 3-2. The Auks tried to get another goal as they kept the pressure on, but another score, this one off a penalty corner, was waived off because of a dangerous play.

The Auks played the last 2:24 shorthanded after a yellow card; they had another couple penalty corners in the final 1:30 but couldn’t tie the game.

The Auks had a 15-5 penalty-corner advantage, and each team finished with seven shots on goal. Archmere (0-1) is off until next Thursday, when they host Division II No. 9 Delaware Military Academy at 3:45 p.m.

Concord (1-0) will host Sanford next Wednesday with a 3:30 p.m. faceoff.