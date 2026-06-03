Saint Mark’s High School gets complete game from Graham Clark, plenty of offense to advance in DIAA baseball: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Graham Clark scattered seven hits, and Saint Mark’s took advantage of its offensive opportunities in a 10-1 win over Dover in the opening round of the DIAA baseball tournament on June 2.

The Spartans, who are the ninth seed, will play at No. 8 Sussex Central on Thursday at 4 p.m. They defeated the Golden Knights, 5-4, on April 7.

Clark was not overpowering, trusting his defense to make plays behind him. He retired the Senators in order in the first and allowed a single in both the second and third innings. Dover had a runner at third with one out in the second, but Clark got out of the inning with a strikeout, followed by a popup to first baseman Adam Meehan.

Dover scored its run in the fourth on a Jakhi Jenkins double with one out that drove in Preston Byrd, but the Senators could not add another run. The Senators loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Graham escaped trouble on a double play around the horn from third baseman Owen Duffy to second baseman Gavin Metrinko to Meehan. A second double play ended the top of the sixth inning, and Dover managed just a two-out single in the seventh.

The Spartans’ offense, meanwhile, provided Clark with plenty of cushion beginning in the second inning. Micah Nelson was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and Joey Santoro (St. John the Beloved Parish) walked. Aiden Collie bunted, and the throw to third sailed into foul territory, allowing Nelson to score. Ben Quinn (St. Ann Parish) followed with a two-run single to left-center.

Saint Mark’s doubled its run total in the fourth. Santoro and Collie singled, and John Nich walked to load the bases with none out. Santoro scored on a balk, with the other runners each advancing a base. After Senators starter Carter Bean struck out the next two Spartans, Noah Thompson doubled to left, scoring Collie and courtesy runner Kip Fillingame.

The Spartans pulled away in the fifth. Nelson walked with one out, and Santoro singled again. Jackson Crowe came in to pitch for the Senators, and Collie greeted him with an infield single to load the bases. Nich was next, and he brought two runs home with a single to left. After a popup, Quinn struck again, stroking a two-run double to left.

Santoro and Collie both reached base three times, twice on hits, and scored three runs. Quinn had two hits and four runs batted in. Clark struck out two Senators. Saint Mark’s improved to 13-6.

For the Senators, Jenkins and Richard Lorntzen each had two hits, while Bean struck out seven. Dover ended its season at 8-10.

Photos by Mike Lang.