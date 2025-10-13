Big battles await Catholic high school sports teams this week in Diocese of Wilmington

The next-to-last full week of the regular season for fall high school sports has arrived for field hockey, volleyball and soccer. But the dwindling number of games doesn’t mean that there aren’t several compelling matchups to see.

On Tuesday, neighboring schools will host out-of-state powers when Paul VI from New Jersey visits Ursuline, while Pennsylvania’s Garnet Valley heads to Padua. Those are just two of the great matchups that night, as Caravel plays at Saint Mark’s.

While football continues its march toward the postseason, soccer kind of slides in under the radar. Salesianum has games against two of the better teams in Division I, while Saint Mark’s visits Wilmington Charter.

Finally, the biggest cross country meet of the season takes place Friday at Bellevue State Park. The Joe O’Neill Invitational, named after the late Saint Mark’s coach, brings together teams regardless of division, for a run through Bellevue’s flat terrain. Entry to the state park is free, but if you drive in, there is a parking fee unless you have a state park pass.

As usual, check the status of games before heading out.

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Tower Hill (5-5) vs. Padua (7-3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington Charter (4-7) at Saint Mark’s (4-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (4-6) at Ursuline (5-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Ursuline at St. Georges (6-6), 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (8-2) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Concord (8-4) at Archmere (7-4), 3:45 p.m. Two teams that appear headed for the Division II state tournament meet on the turf in Claymont. The Raiders, behind goalies Emma Powell and Abigayle Lake, have seven shutout wins. Archmere, which has yet to be shut out, looks to end a two-game skid.

SS. Peter and Paul at Tome, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Ursuline at William Penn (2-8), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Conrad (2-9) at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 13

St. Elizabeth (0-10) vs. Odyssey (3-7), 6 p.m. at the Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

Tuesday, Oct. 14

MOT Charter (9-3) at Archmere (11-2), 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Ursuline (5-5), 7 p.m.

Garnet Valley (Pa.) at Padua (6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Caravel (7-3) at Saint Mark’s (8-3), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans host the Buccaneers as the volleyball regular season enters its penultimate week. Caravel has quietly put together another fine season against one of the tougher schedules in Delaware. Both teams are coming off touch five-set losses against highly ranked teams.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

SS. Peter and Paul (9-4) at Gunston, 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (9-1) at St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Wilmington Charter (1-9) at Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Newark (3-8) at St. Elizabeth, 5:15 p.m.

Tower Hill (10-1) at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The Pandas welcome the defending state champions and top-ranked Hillers to Broom Street. Tower Hill features several talented hitters up front, so the Pandas’ back line will need to be on top of their game.

Delaware Military (4-7) at Saint Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. Part of the SL24 Serving Up Support event.

Cross country

Friday, Oct. 17

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at the Joe O’Neill Invitational, Bellevue State Park

Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 16

City College at SS. Peter and Paul (10-3), 4 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Ursuline (0-5) vs. Padua (5-1), 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum Fusco Field

Delaware Military (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Football

Friday, Oct. 17

Salesianum (4-2) at Appoquinimink (5-1), 7 p.m. The Sals travel to west Middletown for a crucial Class 3A District 1 battle. Appo’s potent offense is the highest-scoring in Class 3A, with the Sals close behind. Keep an eye on the quarterbacks — Brady Nabb of Salesianum and Desai Drummond of Appoquinimink. Both have multiple weapons available.

Saturday, Oct. 18

St. Elizabeth (4-2) at Conrad (3-3), 11 a.m. The Vikings make the short trip to battle Conrad. The Red Wolves have just one lopsided loss this season, and that was against Indian River, a Class 2A opponent. Keep an eye on the ground game. St. Elizabeth features Isaiah Coleman and Alex Soto, while the Red Wolves have Lucca Smit and Tommy McGrory, their quarterback.

Archmere (4-2) at Laurel (4-2), noon. The Auks are used to Saturday games, but this one will involve a long bus trip ahead of time. Archmere takes its high-scoring offense, including running backs Ryan Hagenberg and Michael Donovan, to Sussex County. Laurel features running back Khalid Burton and quarterback Micah Niblett, along with a strong kicking game with Bryan Gonzalez-Rivera.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Saint Mark’s (7-1) at Wilmington Charter (5-2-3), 3:30 p.m. The Spartans take on a traditional Division I contender in a matinee. Saint Mark’s will need to keep Charter striker Michael Capretto in check, while their own goal scorers, including Nate Hughes and Justin Baxley, try to find some openings on the Force defense.

MOT Charter (3-5) at Archmere (3-5-1), 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter (7-4) and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (6-2) at Caesar Rodney (9-1), 5:30 p.m. This is a rematch of last season’s Division I state title game, which the Riders captured, 3-1. The Sals hit the road this week after winning four straight at home, with the Esser brothers, Chase and Brady, leading the offense, and Thomas DeRosa manning the nets. Brody Hinkle and Idris Fofana are among the Riders’ scoring options. Logan Simmons has been solid in net.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

St. Elizabeth (0-8) vs. Howard (2-5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Eden Park

Thursday, Oct. 16

Wilmington Charter vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (7-2), 6 p.m.

Archmere at Brandywine (5-3), 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m.

St. Vincent Pallotti at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Wilmington Friends (5-3-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Caravel (2-7-1) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday, Oct. 16

Jemicy, Beth Tfiloh and St. Frances at SS. Peter and Paul

Friday, Oct. 17

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at the Joe O’Neill Invitational, Bellevue State Park