Brandywine scores four times in second half for field hockey win over St. Elizabeth

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Two goals two and a half minutes apart in the second half provided the distance Brandywine needed in a 4-1 field hockey win over St. Elizabeth on Oct. 7.

The teams played a scoreless first half, although Brandywine controlled most of the possession. Vikings goalkeeper Jazmine Winters was busy, making a number of saves as the Bulldogs collected penalty corners and other offensive opportunities. St. Elizabeth made the occasional foray into its offensive zone, but their best chances came late in the half, when they earned four corners.

Winters continued her dazzling play into the second half, stopping two more Bulldogs chances before the levee broke. Katelyn Eck capitalized on a second rebound, sending a reverse shot into the cage just 32 seconds in.

The lead did not last long, however. The Vikings found themselves driving, and Ellie Rock found Anna Hornung in the circle. Hornung’s turnaround got past Brandywine keeper Julia Hurst and hit the back of the cage.

The Bulldogs regained control after that, sending one shot off a post and having another stopped on another impressive save by Winters. As the second half passed its midway point, the Bulldogs got the ball in motion in the circle. Winters came out, but the ball skidded past her to an open Grace Duch, who untied the game with 14:51 on the clock.

Amelia Burgoyne added an insurance goal at the 12:19 mark. She blasted a shot from the edge of the scoring circle in front of the cage, and the ball hopped over Winters’ right leg on the natural grass surface. Burgoyne closed out the scoring with just under five minutes to play, knocking in a crossing pass from Desiree Narmore.

The Bulldogs outshot the Vikings, 30-3, and had 12 corners to six for St. Elizabeth. Hurst made two saves. Brandywine (6-2-1), which has won four straight, is off until next Monday, when Glasgow visits for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Winters was stellar, turning away 26 Bulldogs shots. The Vikings fell to 5-4 and host Concord on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School.