Brian Burns scores twice as Archmere soccer blanks Caravel

CLAYMONT — Archmere soccer continued its winning ways on Oct. 1, shutting out Caravel, 3-0. Brian Burns scored twice in a four-minute span in the first half to give the Auks all the cushion they would need.

Caravel is the defending Division II state champion, but the Bucs took some big hits to graduation and are playing a young lineup this year. After a sluggish first 10 minutes, the Auks were in control throughout the contest.

Andrew Rosenbaum nearly scored in the 12th minute, ringing a shot off a post. A follow shot went through the football uprights at Coaches Field. On its next chance, Archmere would not miss. The Auks earned a corner kick in the 15th, and on a set play the ball ended up on the foot of Mikey Albero. His shot was deflected by Burns past Bucs goalkeeper Colin Lewis into the far corner.

Just four minutes later, it was Burns again. A crossing pass from Joseph Iacono found Burns, who tapped the ball into the net. The Auks had some shots to add a third goal before halftime, but a few shots went wide, and Lewis punched a ball out of harm’s way on a corner kick.

Lewis kept it a two-goal deficit for Caravel by stoning Carter Galbus from 15 yards in the 45th minute. Galbus was just wide on an attempt a minute later. Christian Iacono just missed after taking a pass from Rosenbaum. Galbus finally got his goal in the 53rd, burying a cross from Ben Meredith.

The Auks outshot the Buccaneers, 14-6, and had a 6-2 advantage on corner kicks. Nico Triantafillou stopped three Caravel shots. Archmere (9-0) hosts Red Lion on Friday at 3:45 p.m. The game will be played on Coaches Field.

Lewis made seven saves for the Bucs, who fell to 2-5. They host Hodgson on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.