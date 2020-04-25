Catholic high schools join in celebrating class of 2020 athletes

Among the parts of student life that the class of 2020 has missed since school buildings were closed in mid-March is athletics. Spring is the busiest sports season of the year for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, with baseball and softball; boys and girls lacrosse, tennis, and track and field; golf, which is co-ed; and girls soccer. Boys volleyball, which is not yet a DIAA activity, heats up the gyms in the spring as well.

With the announcement on April 24 that Delaware schools would be closed for the remainder of the year, the chance for athletes in those sports to suit up for their teams has slipped away. To show support for the senior athletes, high schools across the state turned on their “Friday Night Lights” at 8 p.m. for 20 minutes.

If your school is not represented in these photos, send them to mlang@thedialog.org and they will be added.

Saint Mark’s

Archmere

St. Elizabeth

Ursuline