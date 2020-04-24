PHOTO GALLERY: Volunteers gather at Holy Rosary to distribute 17,000 pounds of goods to people in need

CLAYMONT — Hundreds of individuals and families in need picked up food and other household necessities on the afternoon of April 24 as Holy Rosary’s school parking lot turned into a hub of activity.

This was the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that Spring Church, a nondenominational congregation that holds Bible study in Claymont, has distributed food to area residents. But, because of the volume of items being given away this time and the number of vehicles, pastors Meagan and Terrance Farrare needed a bigger venue to host the event.

The first distribution was 1,950 pounds, and that increased to 3,000 pounds for the second. Both of those were held in a nearby park. This time, the amount was 17,000 pounds.

A small army of masked volunteers, including Holy Rosary pastor Father John Gayton, worked to keep the traffic flowing. Families that registered ahead of time received a variety of items that included milk, groceries, snacks, bottled water and toilet paper. Those who didn’t register also received supplies.

As the cars left behind the former school building, they drove through “prayer stations” where they had the option to pray with one of the members of Spring Church.