Central Dauphin (Pa.) defeats Archmere in Diamond State Classic

WILMINGTON — Two days after putting up 70 points against Caravel in the Diamond State Classic, the Archmere girls basketball team simply could not buy a basket. After a close first quarter, Central Dauphin (Pa.) pulled away over the next two quarters in a 53-23 win that earned the Lady Rams the First State Orthopaedics Cup championship at the St. E Center.

Those first eight minutes featured a three-pointer from Fiona Teaney and some strong inside play by Maidson Stewart, who had four. But Stewart’s field goal early in the second quarter would be the last one for the Auks for two full quarters.

Central Dauphin, meanwhile, got contributions up and down the roster. Seven different players scored in the second quarter alone. Audrey Weigl, named the most valuable player of the First State Orthopaedics bracket, had five points in the second. Five other players had one field goal, and Maddie LaFrance added a single free throw to give the Lady Rams a 26-12 halftime advantage.

Players from both teams had some fun in the final quarter as their respective coaches emptied the benches. Made shots from a number of reserves earned hearty cheers from the players who get the bulk of the minutes.

Stewart had six to lead the Auks, and Ellie Angiullo added five in the fourth quarter. Archmere fell to 4-3 and returns to the St. E Center this Friday at 7:15 to meet St. Elizabeth.

Weigl finished with 13 for Central Dauphin. All told, 11 players scored for the Lady Rams.