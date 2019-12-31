India Johnston paces Caravel with 21 in Diamond State win over Ursuline

WILMINGTON — In a battle between two of Delaware’s youngest girls basketball rosters, it was a “veteran” sophomore who led Caravel to a 46-38 win over Ursuline on Dec. 30 at the Diamond State Classic. India Johnston, who saw significant playing time as a freshman for the Buccaneers during their run to the state finals last season, scored 21 points and controlled the pace as Caravel’s primary ballhandler to lead the team in the consolation game of the First State Orthopaedics Cup at the St. E Center.

Johnston finished with a game-high 21 points, spreading her damage equally throughout the game. She went for seven points in the first quarter, which ended tied at 11. Neither team could score much in the second, with Kaleigh White accounting for five of the Raiders’ seven. Caravel had the one-point advantage at the break.

Johnston added another seven in the third, and Taylor Wilkins added four. The Buccaneers took care of business on the boards, continually getting second and third chances thanks to the rebounding of Wilkins and Giniah Gale. Caitlin St. Leger added a defensive spark off the bench, coming up with four steals. She also contributed a few key points.

White led the Raiders with 12 points, including going five of six from the free throw line. Emma Raftovich showed some nice moves inside; the lefty finished with 10. Ursuline (3-4) will play Westtown (Pa.) on Sunday at 9 a.m. in a showcase event at Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Caravel evened its record at 3-3. The Buccaneers are off until Jan. 7, when they will host Ursuline in a rematch beginning at 7:15 p.m.