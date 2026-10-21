Charter School of Wilmington takes boys soccer win in overtime at Saint Mark’s High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Wilmington Charter and Saint Mark’s will not meet in the boys soccer postseason for at least another season, but the game between the teams had the pace and excitement that comes with the playoffs. The Force tied the game midway through the second half, then turned a Spartans offensive opportunity into the winning counter in a 2-1 overtime decision.

Saint Mark’s came out with momentum, carrying the play in the early going, and it paid off just a few minutes in. On a counter, the Spartans moved the ball down to the right of the net, and as Force keeper Scott Honisch defended there, Brayden Wrinn moved into position about 30 yards from the net. He took a pass and launched a shot into the goal for the 1-0 lead.

Saint Mark’s had a few corner kicks as the half moved on, but they were unable to add to the advantage. Later in the half, Saint Mark’s had a free kick from about 35 yards out, but Honisch punched the ball away, then made a diving stop as the Spartans got to the loose ball.

Charter had a few opportunities toward the end of the first half, and they continued to apply pressure throughout the second half. They had two corner kicks early, but one was headed just wide, and Swasey caught the other. Around the midway mark of the half, a save by Honisch led to a counter, but Swasey stopped Dylan Vazzana one-on-one, although this led to another corner for Charter.

This time, the Force took advantage, as there was little Swasey could do. Vazzana inbounded the ball into the box in front of Swasey, and Tyler Czerwinski bounced a header into the net with 15 minutes remaining in regulation.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but neither could find the net. The best chance belonged to Saint Mark’s on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The ball deflected off the Force’s wall, and Honisch made a diving stop behind them.

The fireworks continued into overtime. Charter sent a shot off the post to Swasey’s left in the first minute, and a bit later, the Spartans hit a post of their own on a corner kick. Off the rebound, however, Charter took possession and moved up the left side. #16C moved across midfield and toward the middle, finding Matt Stella to his right. Stella sent the ball ahead to Vazzana, who snuck a shot to the short side, bringing the contest to its conclusion.

Honisch had eight saves for the Force, who improved to 8-1-1. They take on St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club.

For Saint Mark’s, Swasey had four saves. The Spartans (6-3) host Woodbridge on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.