Deflection lifts William Penn to overtime field hockey victory at Ursuline

WILMINGTON — William Penn’s offense was just about shot down during the second half and overtime of its field hockey matchup against Ursuline on Sept. 23. But the Colonials took advantage of one opportunity in overtime, scoring a sudden-death goal and leaving Serviam Field with a 1-0 win.

After holding off two Ursuline penalty corners a third of the way through the 15-minute extra session, inclidng a save by goalkeeper Katelyn Thompson, the Colonials found themselves with a corner with about 8:20 to go. They didn’t score directly off that chance but kept possession in the Raiders’ defensive zone. Jasmine Stewart picked up a loose ball and sent it toward the cage. Her teammate, Savannah Fletcher, got a piece of the shot on its way in, and the ball floated into thenet for the game-winner.

The young Raiders – they have just one senior on the roster – dominated possession all afternoon, particularly in the second half. They rarely let William Penn cross midfield with the ball, and they spent much of the half working the ball around Thompson.

But Ursuline was unable to take advantage of 18 penalty corners, 13 of which came in the second half. Thompson had something to do with that, stopping several balls sent her way, including an impressive save on a reverse shot by Juliana Copeman with 23 minutes remaining.

Copeman had two more shots stopped early in overtime, and Thompson kicked away another chance off the Raiders’ final corner.

Ursuline fell to 2-3 and visits Saint Mark’s on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Thompson finished with 22 saves for the Colonials, who are now 2-3. They also play Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., traveling to St. Georges.