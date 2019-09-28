Devon Green scores four times to lead Delaware Military football past St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth got a look at the Devon Green Show during its football game on Sept. 27 at Delaware Military Academy, and that show is primed for a three-year run. Green, the sophomore running back, ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks scored a 35-6 win.

Green did all of his scoring in the first half, when DMA built up a 28-0 lead. He found the end zone on two runs of six yards and one each from 13 and 19 yards out. When he wasn’t scoring, Green was busy eating up large chunks of yardage at the Seahawks’ new on-campus home, Fusco Memorial Field.

He started his work early. After a Vikings fumble, DMA took over for the first time at the St. Elizabeth 38. Green’s first carry went for seven yards. Dha-Feir Watts-Henry carried the next one for five, but it would be Green’s drive after that. He ran for 14 yards to the 12, then a run of five yards before going untouched on the next play for the touchdown with 8:14 left in the first.

The Vikings moved the ball a bit on their second drive, but the Seahawks came up with key stops when needed. Still, St. Elizabeth advanced far enough that a Sam Janicki punt forced DMA to begin its second drive at its own 5-yard line.

That was no obstacle. Green took it five yards on first down, then ripped off a 61-yarder off right tackle, then down the left sideline, to get the Seahawks down to the Vikings’ 29. A few plays later, he took it in from six.

An unsuccessful fake punt by the Vikings set Delaware Military up at the St. Elizabeth 39 in the middle of the second quarter. The Seahawks needed four runs, three by Green, to reach the end zone. On this one, he followed fullback Michael Rago and went in untouched to make it 21-0 with 6:53 on the clock.

Green did it again on their next drive. He started a 68-yard scoring drive with a 43-yard run to set DMA up at the St. Elizabeth 25. Watts-Henry ran for six, then Green did his thing. He started up the middle, then cut hard left and reached the corner of the end zone. The Seahawks’ lead was 28-0 with 3:40 remaining before halftime.

Green carried a few more times in the third before he left after being shaken up on a tackle. DMA turned to Watts-Henry and Mason Rossiter for the rest of the game, and Rossiter added the Seahawks’ final touchdown on the final play of the third quarter from two yards out.

The Vikings spoiled the shutout on the final play of the game. C.J. Small, who entered the game at quarterback in the fourth quarter, hit Thomas Mosley with a swing pass. Mosley did the rest, dancing around several defenders as he streaked down the left side for a 70-yard touchdown.

The Vikings fell to 1-3 and travel to Laurel next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Delaware Military improved to 3-1; the Seahawks are in Lewes on Friday night to meet Cape Henlopen. Game time is 7 p.m.