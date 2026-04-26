Dylan Thompson tosses complete game, gets three hits in Salesianum School’s baseball win: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum had 12 hits and got a complete-game five-hitter from pitcher Dylan Thompson in a 5-2 win over Cape Henlopen on a chilly, overcast April 25 in Wilmington.

Thompson allowed two of those hits in the second, but he escaped the inning unharmed. The Sals went to work on offense in their half. Jack Bujnowski led off with an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error. With one out, Thompson beat out a bunt for a single, advancing Bujnowski to third. He scored on a fielder’s choice by Chase Holston. The Sals loaded the bases, and C.J. Moxley grounded to short. A throwing error allowed Bujnowski to score, although Cape got the final out at home when another runner attempted to score.

Salesianum added three more in the fourth. Thompson singled to center, and Hacim Martin entered as a courtesy runner. Holston bunted for a single, as did William Gioe. Vikings pitcher Dominic Mangini retired the next two batters on shallow fly balls, giving Cape hopes of escaping without falling further behind. But Brandon Emig (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) singled to right, scoring two, and Gioe extended the lead to 5-0 by scoring on a wild pitch.

Cape finally got to Thompson in the fifth. Trizton Willey walked to open the inning before Thompson got two outs on popups. John Simeone singled to right, scoring Willey, and Simeone moved to second on an error. He scored when the next hitter, Ryan Coulbourne, lined a single to center.

Thompson allowed his fifth hit – all singles – in the sixth, and he walked a batter with two outs in the seventh, but a fly ball to Bujnowski in left ended the game. The Sals’ outfielders were busy all day, recording 10 putouts in the game. Sals infielders also caught two popups and a line drive.

Thompson led the Sals on offense with three hits. Three players had two hits. All 12 of the Sals’ hits were singles. Salesianum improved to 9-2 and opens a four-game road trip on April 28 at 4 p.m. at Saint Mark’s.

For Cape Henlopen, Simeone was on base twice with a hit and a walk, knocked in a run and scored. Willey also had a hit and a walk. The Vikings (8-2) visit Smyrna on April 28 at 4:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.