Emily Hill has two goals, two assists as Padua Academy field hockey wins sixth straight: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua’s field hockey team has struggled to find a home this season, but wherever they have played, the result has been the same. The Pandas improved to 6-0 at “home” in 2026, with home being three different venues, after a 4-1 win over Appoquinimink on Oct. 8 inside the Chase Fieldhouse.

Padua played its first two games of the season on the outdoor turf at the fieldhouse, then moved to Kirkwood Soccer Club for their next three home games. This time, with the outdoor turf at the Chase Fieldhouse unavailable, the game was moved into the cavernous facility.

It certainly didn’t take long for the Pandas to adjust. Genevieve Horner got the scoring started just 100 seconds in when she took a pass from Emily Hill and scored. Hill (St. Gabriel’s Parish, Norwood, Pa.) would get the next two goals, both in the first period, to put the Pandas in control.

On Hill’s first goal, the Pandas drove down the right side of the field, and Scarlett Walther sent a crossing pass into the scoring circle in front of Jaguars goalie Nakayla Haines. Hill was able to tip the pass in to double the lead. The third goal of the period, and Hill’s second, came on a penalty corner. After a shot from the top of the scoring circle, Hill took a few whacks at the rebound and knocked it in. Ava King got the assist.

That was it for the scoring until the fourth quarter. Appoquinimink had four penalty corners in the second quarter, but they could not get anything past Pandas goalie Mollie Murphy and her defense, which was credited with three defensive saves. Padua dominated possession in the third quarter, but Haines made a bunch of quality saves to keep her team within striking distance.

The Pandas added a fourth goal early in the fourth when Morgan O’Hanlon finished what started as a shot from Hill. The Jaguars spoiled the Padua shutout with 8:33 remaining. Alexis Unger converted a penalty corner with a shot high to the left of Murphy (St. Patrick Parish, Kennett Square, Pa.).

Each team finished with eight penalty corners. Hill led the offense with two goals and two assists. Murphy had six saves. Padua (8-1), winners of six straight, hit the road for their next four games, beginning Oct. 13 at Saint Mark’s at 3:45 p.m.

Appo fell to 6-2. The Jaguars are right back at it Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Archmere.

Photos by Mike Lang.