Emme Mulvena scores twice in short order to help Padua Academy past Milford High School, into DIAA field hockey semifinals: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Padua returned to the DIAA Division I field hockey tournament this season for the first time since 2022, and the Pandas weren’t going to let a 1-0 deficit get in their way of moving on. Emme Mulvena scored twice in 75 seconds late in the third quarter to send the Pandas to a 2-1 victory and a date in the semifinals on Nov. 3.

For most of the first half, Milford controlled the action and limited the Pandas’ offensive chances. Buccaneers goalie Madison Stahl had an early save, but after that, Milford had the better of it on the turf at Tower Hill School.

The Bucs had three penalty corners in the first eight minutes, but they were unable to convert. A steal inside the scoring circle, however, proved fruitful when Molly Masten lifted a shot into the top left corner with 6:20 remaining.

The Pandas earned two penalty corners of their own in the closing minutes of the first, but could not score. Stahl and Padua goalie Mollie Murphy (St. Patrick Parish, Kennett Square, Pa.) traded big saves to keep the score 1-0 entering the second quarter. Defense ruled the second, although the Buccaneers did have three corner opportunities.

Mulvena (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) said the team was frustrated with its play in the first half but stayed focused.

“We were figuring out how to get around it and just prove why we’re here,” she said. “We haven’t made the playoffs for three years, so it was a new thing for everybody. We got the nerves out. Let’s just go out and do what we know how to do.”

Padua got its attack untracked after halftime, although they could not get anything past Stahl for most of the third quarter. Stahl preserved the shutout with a nice save made as she fell backward with three minutes remaining, but Padua earned a penalty corner on the play. The inbounds pass was sent to Ava King, who fed Mulvena on a cross. Mulvena had open space in front of her and tied the score with 2:!3 on the clock.

Mulvena added her second after a steal. She moved in on the goal and shot as she lost her footing and fell toward Stahl. The ball crossed the goal line, followed by Mulvena, and Padua had the lead.

Milford had some quality chances in the final quarter, but Murphy and her defense were up to the task. At one point with two minutes to go, the Buccaneers had a corner, followed by two restarts, but they could not get the equalizer.

Padua had a 9-5 advantage in shots, although the Bucs earned 12 penalty corners to Padua’s five. The Pandas improved to 12-3-1 and will meet the second seed, Cape Henlopen, on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Rullo Stadium at the University of Delaware. Tickets are available at www.bluehens.com.

The Pandas did not play the Vikings this season, but Padua is well aware of their talent level and record of success.

“We can’t worry about their technical abilities or whatever. We just need to focus on our game and do what we can do,” Mulvena said.

