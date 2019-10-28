Field hockey regular season ends this week, while volleyball postseason begins

It’s hard to believe the end of the fall regular season is upon us. Just a few weeks ago everyone sported a 0-0 record. Field hockey’s final records and tournament positioning ends this week, while five Catholic school volleyball squads have extended their seasons by at least one match.

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (10-3) at Saint Mark’s (7-4-1), 3:45 p.m. These teams begin the final few days of the regular season with an eye toward getting ready for their respective postseason tournaments. The Pandas are almost certain to earn a berth in the eight-team Division I field, while the Spartans have three remaining games to make their case for a spot in Division II, which has 12 teams. Padua scored a 2-0 win over Saint Mark’s on Oct. 2.

Tuesday

Archmere (6-7-1) at Tower Hill (8-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field

Conrad (6-6) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-8), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Wilmington Christian (5-8) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Tatnall (9-4), 3:30 p.m.

Glasgow (0-12-1) at St. Thomas More (0-14), 4:50 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday

No. 18 St. Elizabeth (8-7) vs. No. 15 Middletown (12-3), 5 p.m. at Red Lion Christian Academy. The Vikings and Cavaliers begin play in the 2019 DIAA volleyball state tournament. St. Elizabeth finished the regular season with four consecutive wins, the final two over tournament teams. They will have their hands full with Middletown, which is in the tourney for the first time since 2009.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth/Middletown winner at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (14-1), 6 p.m. The Spartans earned a first-round bye and a home match with the second seed. They are led by player of the year candidate Savannah Seemans, but she is not alone. Saint Mark’s swept the Vikings during the regular season; they did not play Middletown.

No. 21 Wilmington Charter/No. 12 Delmarva Christian winner vs. No. 5 Archmere (11-4), time and location to be determined. The Auks will have the advantage of two extra days off and the experience of having played both of these teams during the regular season. Archmere swept both the Force and the Royals, but the postseason is a different animal. The Auks have Julia Kochie, Lauren Edmiston, Ava Scarpaci and others up front, and Hannah Wright and Maddie Fisher anchoring the back line.

No. 20 Concord/No. 13 Delaware Military winner vs. No. 3 Padua (12-3), time and location to be determined. The Pandas will be the host, although the match will not be at their gym. No matter, they figure to get a test from either the Raiders or Seahawks. Padua swept DMA on Sept. 26 but did not play Concord this year. Jess Molen and Jacke Barnett are just two of the weapons the Pandas have at their disposal.

No. 19 Sussex Central/No. 14 Appoquinimink winner at Ursuline (10-5), approx.. 7 p.m. The Raiders welcome the opportunity to play either the Golden Knights or the Jaguars in their friendly confines. Neither of the potential opponents played Ursuline in 2019, but they are keenly aware they will have to deal with Kylie Nocket, Avery Brown and others if they want to advance to the quarterfinal round. Ursuline prepped for the postseason by playing three of the top teams in the state during the last week of the regular season, going 2-1 in that trio.