Boys’ schedule includes soccer tilt between two No. 1 teams

Archmere and Salesianum both have enjoyed immense success this soccer season, and on Wednesday the top teams in each of their respective divisions get together on the pitch in the week’s marquee matchup. On the Eastern Shore, Ss. Peter and Paul is already in postseason mode and has a state title in its sights.

Soccer

Tuesday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-4-1), 3:30 p.m. The Sabres host this quarterfinal matchup in the MIAA quarterfinals. The split with Park this season, winning, 4-2, on Sept. 20 before dropping a 3-0 decision on the road on Oct. 16. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, and the championship on Sunday.

Saint Mark’s (8-4-1) at Odyssey (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (14-0) vs. Salesianum (13-1), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. The Auks battle the Sals in a meeting of the top teams in Division II and Division I, respectively. Sallies has won six straight since their lone loss of the season, a 2-1 decision at St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), the top team in the country. The Auks promise to be a stiff test for the Sals. Archmere is coming off a 1-0 win over Newark Charter.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy (9-4-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans travel to Georgetown to close out the regular season against the Seahawks. Sussex Academy has just one loss against Division II teams this year.

Football

Friday

Glasgow (3-5) at Saint Mark’s (5-3), 7 p.m. The Spartans host the Dragons and need to shake off the memories of a 31-0 loss at Kennett (Pa.). Saint Mark’s will play its final two games at home, as archrival Salesianum is on the schedule for the final week of the regular season.

Saturday

Archmere (6-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-8), 11 a.m. The Auks are marching toward their second straight Division II playoff berth, and a win against the Division I Force would add some points to their tournament index.

Middletown (7-1) vs. Salesianum (5-3), 7 p.m. at Brandywine High School. The last “home” game of the Sals’ season brings a talented Middletown team to Brandywine Hundred. Middletown’s usual big-play offense has slowed in recent weeks, but Sallies would be wise not to take the Cavs lightly.

Indian River (1-7) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-6), 7:30 p.m. at Caravel. This is the final “home” game for St. Elizabeth at Caravel, although they will be back at Bob Peoples Stadium next week for the regular-season finale as the visiting team. Indian River has put up some points this season (although they were shutout last week), but they have struggled defensively.