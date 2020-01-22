Fiona Teaney scores 16 as Archmere girls shoot, defend their way past Tatnall

GREENVILLE — Archmere, ranked seventh in the latest 302Sports.com girls basketball poll, defeated No. 9 Tatnall, 48-28, on Jan. 21. Archmere put its stamp on the game immediately, jumping out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first two minutes behind back-to-back deep three-point shots by Fiona Teaney, a driving layup by Izzy Gioffre, and a pair of free throws.

After a pair of buckets by the Hornets’ Kirby sisters (Emma and Sophie), Teaney hit another three, this time with a defender in her face. The Auks ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, including two field goals from Lauren Kim, to lead 19-7.

Emma Kirby had a strong second quarter, scoring six points as the Hornets cut the Auks’ lead to 25-17 at the half. Archmere’s defense was key in the third, as their pressure gave the young Hornets fits.

Offensively, Madison Stewart hit a three-pointer, then followed on the next possession with a different kind of three-point play. Stewart made the first of two free throws, and after Gioffre grabbed the rebound of the missed second shot, Stewart cut to the basket and scored off a great feed from her teammate. The Auks continued their strong play to end the third, with Gioffre scoring four points to help Archmere to a 39-24 advantage.

The Auks’ defense continued its strong play through the fourth quarter, holding the Hornets to four points and only 11-second half points.

Archmere (8-4) got 16 points from Teaney, 12 from Gioffre – who also had 19 rebounds – and 11 from Stewart. The Auks travel to Wilmington Charter on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. tip.

Emma Kirby led the Hornets (9-2) with 11 points. They travel to Tower Hill on Thursday for a 4 p.m. start.