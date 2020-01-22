Home Local Sports Fiona Teaney scores 16 as Archmere girls shoot, defend their way past...

Fiona Teaney scores 16 as Archmere girls shoot, defend their way past Tatnall

By
Jason Winchell, For The Dialog
-
95
Izzy Gioffre of Archmere scored 12 points and had 19 rebounds. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

GREENVILLE — Archmere, ranked seventh in the latest 302Sports.com girls basketball poll, defeated No. 9 Tatnall, 48-28, on Jan. 21. Archmere put its stamp on the game immediately, jumping out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first two minutes behind back-to-back deep three-point shots by Fiona Teaney, a driving layup by Izzy Gioffre, and a pair of free throws.

After a pair of buckets by the Hornets’ Kirby sisters (Emma and Sophie), Teaney hit another three, this time with a defender in her face. The Auks ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, including two field goals from Lauren Kim, to lead 19-7.

Archmere’s Fiona Teaney interrupts this drive to the basket by Rachael Whitehead of Tatnall. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

Emma Kirby had a strong second quarter, scoring six points as the Hornets cut the Auks’ lead to 25-17 at the half. Archmere’s defense was key in the third, as their pressure gave the young Hornets fits.

Offensively, Madison Stewart hit a three-pointer, then followed on the next possession with a different kind of three-point play. Stewart made the first of two free throws, and after Gioffre grabbed the rebound of the missed second shot, Stewart cut to the basket and scored off a great feed from her teammate. The Auks continued their strong play to end the third, with Gioffre scoring four points to help Archmere to a 39-24 advantage.

The Auks’ defense continued its strong play through the fourth quarter, holding the Hornets to four points and only 11-second half points.

Archmere (8-4) got 16 points from Teaney, 12 from Gioffre – who also had 19 rebounds – and 11 from Stewart. The Auks travel to Wilmington Charter on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. tip.

Emma Kirby led the Hornets (9-2) with 11 points. They travel to Tower Hill on Thursday for a 4 p.m. start.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR