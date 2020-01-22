Archmere boys break open game in second, take low-scoring tilt with Saint Mark’s

CLAYMONT — Archmere’s boys basketball team managed to break the defensive mojo of their game Jan. 21 against Saint Mark’s for one quarter, and it was enough to lift the Auks to a 33-18 win at Moglia Fieldhouse. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Auks.

The first quarter was played by both teams at a very deliberate pace, coupled with strong defense and subpar shooting, and it ended tied, 4-4. Archmere managed to create some distance between themselves and the Spartans in the second stanza, and Saint Mark’s could not recover.

Mike Albero started the scoring in the second with a baseline three-point shot a minute and 15 seconds into the quarter, and, after a Spartans free throw, Mike Berman went to the other side and nailed another three to extend the lead to 10-5.

The Auks then went inside, getting four field goals, two each from Matt Dellose and Chris Albero.

The Auks’ defense, meanwhile, caused repeated headaches for the Saint Mark’s offense. The Spartans were forced into several turnovers, and they struggled with the shots they did take. They were held to just two free throws as Archmere took a 19-6 lead at the break.

Jabri White scored on a follow of his own miss with 4:36 left in the third for the Spartans’ first field goal in nearly two quarters, and he added a dunk after taking a pass from Carter Marks to pull the Spartans to within nine at 19-10. But Chris Albero answered for the Auks with an and-one the next time down the floor, and Archmere kept Saint Mark’s at bay the remainder of the evening.

Chris Albero had 12 points to lead the Auks, who improved to 5-7. Mike Albero added seven. Archmere remains at home on Friday, when they host Wilmington Charter at 6:15 p.m.

For Saint Mark’s, White had seven points, while Blaec Sanders had six. The Spartans (2-9) play the fourth of five straight road games on Thursday at Delmarva Christian at 7:15 p.m.