Ground game, defense pace St. Elizabeth football against Mount Pleasant

PENNY HILL – St. Elizabeth had a strong running game and a solid team defensive effort in a 20-10 win over Mount Pleasant on the rainy morning of Sept. 8. The Vikings were able to deliver a victory to Marvin Dooley in his debut with the program.

The Vikings forced a punt on the Green Knights’ first possession, and the visitors were able to turn that into points of their own. They got two big runs from senior Ray Jones, the first for 24 yards, followed by another for 15 that set up a first and 10 from Mount’s 20. Dashaun Brooks took a sweep to the house to give St. E’s the early 7-0 lead.

The team’s second drive featured a mixture of passing and solid running. Jones finished the drive, scoring from four yards out to make it 14-0 with 11:15 left in the second quarter. The Vikings looked like they might score again later in the quarter as quarterback Noah Ogbin his Brooks for 41 yards, putting the offense inside the Green Knights’ 20. But the defense held, and a Vikings field-goal attempt sailed wide right.

Mount Pleasant forced a fumble and took over at the St. Elizabeth 20 with 6:08 to go in the third quarter. The Vikings’ defense didn’t let them get a first down, but the Green Knights did end the shutout as Juan Larkin hit a 28-yard field goal.

The Vikings defense was great getting pressure and shutting down the Green Knights’ running game, while the offense put together a nice drive to open the fourth quarter as Jones had some key first down runs. Cameron Tjaden scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 20-3.

The Green Knights finally hit a big play with 2:24 left when Carnell Smith rumbled 61 yards to cut it to 20-10. The Vikings then ran out the clock to give Dooley the victory.

The Vikings (1-0) travel to Laurel on Friday night for 7:30 kickoff. The Green Knights (0-1) are at Dickinson, at 7 on Friday.