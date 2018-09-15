Ground game, stout defense spark Archmere football to conference win

CLAYMONT – Archmere rushed for 340 yards, and the defense pitched a shutout in the Auks’ 49-0 Diamond State Athletic Conference football win over Conrad on Sept. 15. The Auks started their first drive at their own 11-yard line, but it didn’t take long to get the ground game moving.

Quarterback Devin Houston and running back Darren DiRenzo had some big runs on the drive. Houston used a hard count to draw four offsides penalties on the Red Wolves during the sequence. Houston capped the drive on the 13th play with a one-yard touchdown run on third and goal.

The Auks’ next drive went 95 yards, all on the ground, and was finished off on a 13-yard run by Houston. This time it was an 18-play drive, and with 9:22 left in the second quarter, Archmere led, 14-0.

Mitch Moyer had a sack and blocked a Red Wolves punt to give the Auks the ball at the Red Wolves’ 15. on the next series. Their first two plays resulted in two lost yards before Cole Bauer rumbled 17 yards to give the Auks a 21-0 lead. The hosts added another score before the half, this time going 75 yards. Houston finished that one with a 15-yard scoring pass to Evan Hernick.

It didn’t take long for Archmere to add more points after the break. Moyer recovered a fumble on the first offensive play to give his team possession. Hernick scored on a 18-yard scamper to increase the advantage to 35 points.

The Auks kept the ground game going on the next drive. Herrick raced 50 yards, and Bauer finished by going to final 24 on the next snap. Oliver Conaty completed the ground assault, finding the end zone from 21 yards.

Hernick led the Auks with 100 yards on seven carries. Houston added 94 yards, and Bauer had 77. Archmere (1-1) travels to Tatnall next Saturday for a noon kickoff.

The Red Wolves (1-1) will play at First State Military Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.