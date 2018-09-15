Home Local Sports Auks offense takes over in second half in soccer win over DMA

CLAYMONT – Sixth-ranked Archmere scored four second-half goals to earn a 5-1 win over Delaware Military Academy in Diamond State Athletic Conference soccer on Sept. 15.

Both teams seemed ready for the 10:30 a.m. start, and the Auks scored in the third minute when Andrew Rosenbaum blasted a penalty kick off the inside of the left post for the quick 1-0 lead. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to tie it up. Justin McGee found the back of the net in the fifth minute to make it 1-1. The Seahawks controlled most of the possession in the first half but could manage only the one quality shot.

Will Schatzman’s successful penalty kick hits the net in Archmere’s win over Delaware Military Academy. (The Dialog/Jason Winchell)

The Auks, who did not have a first-half corner kick, got two early in the second half but couldn’t convert. In the 53rd minute, however, Brian Neill streaked down the sideline, and his centering cross hit a Seahawks player and went into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. The Auks were awarded a free kick in the 55th, and they found Will Schatzman past the defenders. He drilled the ball into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.

The game was delayed in the 56th minute when a player and referee collided. The Auks kept the pressure on after the delay, and Schatzman added his second in the 58th minute for a 4-1 lead. Schatznan completed a fantastic week by completing the natural hat trick in the 62nd minute to give the Auks four goals in a nine-minute span.

Archmere ended up with 12 shots and eight corner kicks in their win. The Auks (2-1) travel to Red Lion on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. before hosting No. 3 St. Andrew’s on Thursday at 4.

The Seahawks (1-2) host First State Military Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

