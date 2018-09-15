Auks offense takes over in second half in soccer win over DMA

CLAYMONT – Sixth-ranked Archmere scored four second-half goals to earn a 5-1 win over Delaware Military Academy in Diamond State Athletic Conference soccer on Sept. 15.

Both teams seemed ready for the 10:30 a.m. start, and the Auks scored in the third minute when Andrew Rosenbaum blasted a penalty kick off the inside of the left post for the quick 1-0 lead. It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to tie it up. Justin McGee found the back of the net in the fifth minute to make it 1-1. The Seahawks controlled most of the possession in the first half but could manage only the one quality shot.

The Auks, who did not have a first-half corner kick, got two early in the second half but couldn’t convert. In the 53rd minute, however, Brian Neill streaked down the sideline, and his centering cross hit a Seahawks player and went into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. The Auks were awarded a free kick in the 55th, and they found Will Schatzman past the defenders. He drilled the ball into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.

The game was delayed in the 56th minute when a player and referee collided. The Auks kept the pressure on after the delay, and Schatzman added his second in the 58th minute for a 4-1 lead. Schatznan completed a fantastic week by completing the natural hat trick in the 62nd minute to give the Auks four goals in a nine-minute span.

Archmere ended up with 12 shots and eight corner kicks in their win. The Auks (2-1) travel to Red Lion on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. before hosting No. 3 St. Andrew’s on Thursday at 4.

The Seahawks (1-2) host First State Military Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.