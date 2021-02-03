High school sports get delayed start this week after snow-related postponements

Snow wiped out the first two days of this high school sports week, which just means more action later this season. Another important week is on hand, with the SL24 Memorial Classic basketball event being held Friday and Saturday at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington to raise money for the UnLocke the Light Foundation.

Girls basketball and wrestling take the spotlight on Wednesday, with boys basketball picking up on Thursday and into the weekend. There is action in the pool the rest of this week.

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (3-4) at Delaware Military (1-4), 6:30 p.m.

Caravel (2-1) at Ursuline (4-1), 6:30 p.m. The Buccaneers and Raiders have spent several years at the top of Delaware’s girls basketball pantheon. Caravel is a young team with just two seniors on the roster, while the Raiders benefit from a bit more experience. The teams are poised for deep runs into the state tournament, and tonight could be a preview of a game a month from now.

Padua (0-7) at Delmarva Christian (6-1), 7 p.m.

Friday

Archmere (6-0) at Red Lion (2-5), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Padua vs. Ursuline, 6 p.m. at the 76ers Fieldhouse

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

Ursuline (3-1) and Salesianum (5-0) vs. Delaware Military (2-3 girls, 0-5 boys), 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Thursday

Salesianum vs. Tower Hill (1-0), 6 p.m. at Hicks Anderson Community Center (boys only)

Archmere (0-3 girls, 1-2 boys) vs. Conrad (2-1 girls, 0-3 boys), 7 p.m. at McKean

Friday

Newark Charter (4-2) vs. Padua (2-2), 8:15 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Saturday

Archmere vs. Delaware Military, 1 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Boys

Basketball

Thursday

Dickinson (4-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 7 p.m. Dickinson had a few openings on the schedule, and the state will benefit with a matchup between the unbeaten Rams and Salesianum. Seniors Maurkel Harrigan and Bry’cere Spratley pace the Rams, while the Sals have gotten contributions from a number of players, including Justin Molen and Rasheen Caulk.

Friday

Archmere (5-1) vs. Saint Mark’s (3-1), 8 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. Both the Auks and the Spartans are off to good starts, and they take the prime-time stage at the SL24 Classic. Archmere has mostly seniors and juniors, but sophomore Chris Albero directs the offense. The Spartans have been led by dynamic junior Jabri White.

Saturday

Sanford (4-1) vs. Salesianum, 8 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

Wrestling

Wednesday

Newark Charter (2-5) at Archmere (2-0), 4:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (5-1) at Salesianum (4-0), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (1-1), noon