Late goal sends Friends field hockey past Archmere

CLAYMONT – Carson Davis-Tinnell scored with 2:48 left on the clock to lift Wilmington Friends to a 2-1 win over Archmere in nonconference field hockey Sept. 25. The game started in a steady rain that got heavy at times in the first half before lightening up or stopping for much of the second.

The Auks had dominated possession throughout the second half, fighting back from a 1-0 halftime deficit. The Quakers took advantage of one of their only opportunities in the half, and it paid off. Davis-Tinnell sent a shot through a thicket of legs and sticks, and the ball somehow found its way past the Archmere keeper and into the cage. The Auks were unable to put together another quality scoring chance.

That was in marked contrast to the first 27 minutes of the second half. After being outplayed in the first half, the Auks came out with a purpose after intermission. Caroline Donovan had the first real scoring opportunity less than 90 seconds in, sending a shot wide of Quakers keeper Bella Bukowski. A shot from midfield was tipped in the scoring circle by Lauren Ross at the 24:30 mark, but Bukowski got a piece of that one. Riley DeBaecke had the next shot a minute later, but it was blocked by the Quakers.

The persistence paid off midway through the second. Caroline Donovan was fouled in the circle, and she buried her penalty stroke high into the net. Bukowski was equal to all of the other Archmere offerings, and the Auks could not take advantage of a few penalty corners.

The teams played evenly for the first 15 minutes of the game, but as the rain fell harder, the Quakers took control. They thought they had scored on a penalty corner with 12 minutes left, but the ball never crossed the goal line. They added three more corners over the next three minutes, and on the last one a ball rolled through the crease and was knocked just wide.

A few more Friends chances were stymied, but as the half came to a close, that changed. Off a restart, a shot found its way to the left of the crease. Annabel Teague was johnny-on-the-spot, lifting the ball into an empty net with 1:46 to go in the first.

No statistics were available late Tuesday night. The Auks fell to 1-4 and will try to end a three-game losing streak on Friday against St. Elizabeth at Hockessin Montessori School at 3:45 p.m., the first of four straight on the road. The Quakers (3-1-1) are off until next Tuesday, when they travel to Wilmington Christian for a 3:45 p.m. start.