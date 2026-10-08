Late touchdown is the difference in Padua Academy flag football win over Concord High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Padua’s flag football team is playing this season with a roster that bears little resemblance to the veteran squad the Pandas had last season. The group has made some progress and some wins by the second team, but the varsity finally broke through on Oct. 7. Padua scored a late touchdown, then repelled a last-second scoring opportunity in a 7-0 win at Fusco Field at Delaware Military Academy.

The Pandas came closest to breaking the scoreless tie in the first half. Amber Kelly began the drive by catching a pass at midfield from quarterback Alexandra Manchin, and Manchin kept the series going on fourth and one from the Raiders’ 21 with a keeper that earned another first down. On another fourth down, Manchin again connected with Kelly, but her flag was pulled two yards from the end zone.

Padua was again moving downfield after a Concord punt and was inside the Raiders’ 20, but Micahya Devose ended the threat and the half with an interception.

The games are played with a 24-minute running clock in each half, and the Pandas’ second possession of the second half began with 11:50 remaining. It would prove to be the difference in the contest.

Beginning at their own 23 (on an 80-yard field), Padua started with a 16-yard pass to Taylor Stefanisko, and Stefanisko followed with a run up the middle to the Concord 11. After a timeout, she took the ball again, reaching the five. One pass fell incomplete, but Manchin hit Stefanisko with a touchdown pass with 7:45 left in the game.

Concord had two more possessions to try to tie the score. The first was extended by a Padua penalty on fourth down, but the Pandas clamped down after that. The second came after another interception for Devose with 1:18 remaining. Concord got to the Padua 16, and on fourth down, Pandas defensive back Emma Napiorski (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) ended the game with an interception.

Padua is back in action on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. against Ursuline at Salesianum’s Fusco Field. Concord also plays Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum on the neighboring turf field against Delaware Military Academy.

Photos by Mike Lang.