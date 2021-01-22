Lauren Kim scores 22 as Archmere girls basketball improves to 2-0

CLAYMONT — After a slow start, the Archmere girls basketball team turned up the offense in the second quarter. The Auks scored 20 in the frame, taking an 18-point halftime lead on the way to a 47-33 win over Wilmington Charter on Jan. 21 at Moglia Fieldhouse.

Archmere’s lead was just 7-6 after the first eight minutes, but the home team found the range in the second. The offense rotated around junior guard Lauren Kim, who led the way with 22 points. She scored inside and outside during the second, and the Auks used their rebounding advantage for second- and third-chance points, primarily from Ellie Angiullo.

The Force cut six points off the deficit in the third quarter, but the Auks’ lead was safe.

Angiullo, a senior, joined Kim in double figures with 12 points. Freshman Lucy Oliver had eight. The Auks (2-0) play their first road game on Saturday morning at Newark Charter at 11.

For the Force, Emma Brown scored 12 points, and Claire Stella had 11. Charter fell to 2-1 and will visit Wilmington Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.