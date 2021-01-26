Long-distance shooting helps Caravel get past Archmere in boys basketball

CLAYMONT — Caravel’s boys basketball team used hot three-point shooting in the first half, and the Buccaneers consistently drove to the basket in the second half in a 53-45 win at Archmere on Jan. 25.

It was the Bucs’ first game since Jan. 16. They improved to 2-1 with the win.

The game got off to a rough start for the Auks, who were called for four personal fouls in the game’s first 62 seconds. The score was tied at 5 in the early going before John Clemmons hit a three-pointer for Caravel, and Anthony Wyatt followed with another to extend the lead to six points.

After an Auks field goal cut two points off the Caravel lead, Josh Morrow announced his presence for the Bucs with another triple. A long two-pointer from Clemmons made the score 16-11 after one.

Neither team could find the range as the second quarter progressed. Archmere used its height to earn several second chances, but the hosts, plagued by turnovers all night, struggled to close the gap.

Clemons hit a field goal, and drained a corner three about three minutes into the stanza to extend the lead to 21-11, but Caravel would get just one more made shot the rest of the half. Chris Albero got the Auks on the board with a three from the wing to jumpstart the Auks’ 12-5 run to end the half.

Michael Acierno accounted for four of those points with a pair of made shots, and Anthony Mariano added a three. Albero closed out the scoring in the half when he cut through a wide-open lane for a layup in the final seconds.

Mariano opened the second half with a three-pointer to tie the score at 26, but Archmere could manage just six more points in the third. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, turned their focus from the outside to the inside. Miles White scored on a pair of drives, and Clemmons added a bucket and a few free throws. Caravel took an eight-point lead into the fourth.

Albero showed off his quickness on the first possession of the fourth, driving into the lane and scoring on a left-handed scoop shot. Each time the Auks scored, however, it seemed the Buccaneers answered. White scored immediately after Albero. When Kirean Udovich went inside for two, Clemmons responded with a baseline drive for a layup.

The Auks did cut the lead to four at 42-38 on another Albero shot, but Morrow found the range from distance the next time down the floor. Archmere would not make another shot after that, scoring its last seven points from the free throw line.

Albero had 16 points to pace the Auks, with Mariano adding 11. Archmere suffered its first loss after four wins; the Auks play the third of seven straight home games on Saturday when Wilmington Friends visits for an 11 a.m. start.

Clemmons had 18 for the Buccaneers. White and Morrow each had 11. Caravel travels to Glasgow on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

