Archmere girls remain unbeaten with basketball win at Delaware Military Academy: PHOTO GALLERY

WILMINGTON — Archmere’s girls basketball team turned a first-quarter tie into a small halftime lead, then overwhelmed Delaware Military Academy in the second half. The Auks remained unbeaten with a 37-18 Diamond State Athletic Conference win on Jan. 25.

The Auks used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Seahawks. Ellie Angiullo opened the scoring with a three-point shot, but Archmere also went inside to Sara Denning and Abbie Jones. Defensively, they clamped down after the first period, allowing just 10 points combined in the final three quarters. After taking a five-point halftime advantage, they took control in the third while outscoring DMA, 12-2.

Denning was the only player to reach double figures; she had 10. Angiullo finished with eight. The Auks improved to 4-0 and will host MOT Charter on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

For DMA, Riley Sullivan had eight points. The Seahawks (1-3) play the second of five consecutive home games against Newark Charter on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.