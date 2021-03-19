Naia Pulliam, Rasheen Caulk lead Catholic school all-state basketball honorees: Photo gallery

Naia Pulliam of state champion St. Elizabeth and Salesianum’s Rasheen Caulk have been selected to the all-state girls and boys first teams, leading the Catholic high school representation. The voting was done by head coaches and media who regularly cover the sport and was submitted before the quarterfinal round of the respective state tournaments.

Pulliam, a senior, was one of the leaders of the Vikings, who finished the season 15-0. She played varsity for the team since her freshman season.

The player of the year for the girls is India Johnston of Caravel. The junior guard led the Buccaneers to the semifinals of the tournament, where they lost to St. Elizabeth. She has a year of eligibility remaining before heading to Towson University.

The other first team selections are Ja’Nylah Whittlesey, senior, Conrad; Grace Fetterman, senior, Delmarva Christian; and Janeira Scott, senior, Woodbridge.

Seniors Emily Rzucidlo of Ursuline and Olivia Lynch of St. Elizabeth were named to the second team. They were joined by Mekhia Applewhite, junior, Cape Henlopen; Amiya Carroll, junior, Sanford; and Cha’Kya Johnson, senior, Woodbridge.

Rory Ciszkowski, a junior at St. Elizabeth, earned third-team honors. The other members include Breionna Dodson, senior, Tatnall; Zy Kilgoe, sophomore, Sanford; Morgan Mahoney, junior, Cape Henlopen; and Jada McCullough, senior, Caesar Rodney.

Two Archmere players made honorable mention. They are Ellie Angiullo, a senior, and junior Lauren Kim. The rest of the 15-player honorable mention includes:

Armani Bell-Jackson, senior, Brandywine

Ja’Mai Benson, junior, Mount Pleasant

Maya Braxton-Young, freshman, Hodgson

Emma Brown, junior, Wilmington Charter

Delaney Christopher, senior, Appoquinimink

Stacey Deputy, junior, Caesar Rodney

Kayla Farley, senior, Friends

Jazmin Kellam, senior, Polytech

Abby Meredith, junior, Sanford

Dallas Pierce, sophomore, Sanford

Erin Ranegan, senior, Conrad

Julie Saleur, junior, Cape Henlopen

Brennah Scott, senior, Mount Pleasant

Caulk, a senior, led the Sals to a 12-4 record and a trip to the state semifinals, where they lost to Smyrna. Caulk spent four years on the varsity.

The boys’ player of the year is Sanford senior Nnanna Njoku. He led the Warriors to the state championship and will play collegiately at Villanova. Njoku is a graduate of St. Edmond’s Academy.

The balance of the first team consists of Donoven Mack, senior, Tower Hill; Lorenzo Carrier, senior, Appoquinimnink; and Olumuyiwa Salako, senior, Smyrna.

The second team includes Omari Banks, senior, Tatnall; Elijah Credle, senior, Smyrna; Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach, senior, Lake Forest; Brent Ricketts, sophomore, Seaford; and Gabe Valmond, junior, Delcastle.

Ethan Hinds, a senior at Salesianum, earned third-team honors. Joining him are Tyrese Fortune, junior, Seaford; Jaheim Gadsden, senior, Delcastle; De’Mere Hollingsworth, junior, Howard; and Brycen Williams, senior, Caesar Rodney.

The 15-player honorable mention list includes Archmere sophomore Chris Albero; St. Elizabeth senior Jaden Dickerson, Salesianum junior Justin Molen; and Saint Mark’s junior Jabri White. The rest of the list is as follows:

Dante Brinkley, senior, Wilmington Christian

JaVaughn Burton, senior, Cape Henlopen

Brandon Dwyer, senior, Sanford

Jaheim Harrell, sophomore, Dover

Maurkel Harrigan, senior, Dickinson

Ché Jackson, senior, Conrad

Kamau Lately, senior, Newark

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale, senior, Delmar

Kameron Roberts, senior, Middletown

Gage Spinks, senior, Indian River

Dan Starkey, junior, Wilmington Christian