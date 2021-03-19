Thomas Fertal, Diane Casey named president, principal in new governance at Saint Mark’s High School

Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington, sent a letter to parents March 19 informing them that Thomas Fertal and Diane Casey are being named president and principal, respectively, of Saint Mark’s High School.

The letter is below:

March 19, 2021

Solemnity of Saint Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Dear Colleagues in Catholic Education,

We are pleased to inform you that Bishop Malooly has approved the President-Principal model of governance for Saint Mark’s High School. The new form of governance will allow the school to continue to further its mission – to inspire young men and women to create a better world, one more pleasing to God and more helpful to others, by modeling faith, excellence, humility and integrity – with greater focus given to the many external and internal tasks to be accomplished by a division of responsibilities. The President will address the issues of finance, facilities, advancement, marketing, student enrollment, communications, and alumni, board, and community relations. The Principal will focus on religious instruction, curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development of faculty and staff, teacher and staff supervision, student life, activities, and athletics. Both the President and the Principal hold as their highest responsibility the faith formation of students in light of the school’s mission.

Bishop Malooly has appointed Thomas S. Fertal as the first President of Saint Mark’s High School. As Bishop stated in his letter of appointment, “Your work at Saint Mark’s High School over the past two years has resulted in a new spirit for the school community, along with increased enrollment, greater Advisory Board, parent, and community support, and a broader presence of the school in the diocese and local and state communities.”

Mr. Fertal brings with him his past experience as both Principal and President in other (arch)dioceses to defining this new role.

Bishop Malooly has named Diane Casey as Principal of Saint Mark’s High School. Mrs. Casey’s administrative experience as a school leader for student life at Saint Mark’s High School and her prior experiences in academics and student life at high schools in another archdiocese have prepared her well for this new role.

Both appointments are effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. Francis Corrigan will continue at Saint Mark’s High School as Assistant Principal for Academics. The position of Assistant Principal for Student Life at Saint Mark’s High School will be posted in the near future.

In his conclusion in the letters of appointment to Mr. Fertal and Mrs. Casey, Bishop Malooly wrote, “Be assured of my prayers for your success through the intercession of Saint Joseph in this year dedicated to him and to our Blessed Mother who leads all of us to her Son.” Let us join Bishop in this prayer for our school leaders at Saint Mark’s High School.

Sincerely,

Louis P. De Angelo, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools