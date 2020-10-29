Newark Charter field hockey offense dominates play as Patriots blank Ursuline

WILMINGTON — Newark Charter scored fewer than two minutes into its nonconference field hockey game against Ursuline on Oct. 28, and the Patriots controlled the action most of the way in a 4-0 win at Serviam Field. The Patriots remained undefeated with the win.

Manakamana Upreti opened the scoring early on, taking a pass in front of the Raiders’ goalkeeper Samantha Hurd and directing it into the cage. The Patriots kept the pressure on the hosts, with the Raiders rarely taking the ball out of their defensive zone. Two Patriots penalty corners went for naught before they connected late in the quarter. On the final corner of the first, MaryCatherine Anson found herself all alone in front of the goal and doubled the Newark Charter lead with 1:45 on the clock.

Ursuline managed some possession time early in the second, but the Raiders were unable to convert that into opportunities. The Patriots began working the offense again, with penalty corner chances coming as a result. Hurd and the defense managed to keep them off the scoreboard, however, and the two-goal lead stood at halftime.

It was more of the same as the second half began. An early shot missed, and two penalty corners did not pay dividends. With 2:17 to go in the third, Sophia Orlando found herself all by her lonesome behind the keeper, and a pass off a corner was turned into an easy tally. The Patriots used the same play on a corner opportunity midway through the fourth, and this time, Sophia Walch did the honors and scored the final goal of the afternoon.

Patriots keeper Riley Redding was called on to make two saves, including one late in the game on a tipped shot. Newark Charter had an 18-2 advantage in shots and 13-1 in penalty corners. The Patriots improved to 3-0 and will play at MOT Charter on Saturday morning at 11.

For the Raiders (2-3) Hurd, Stephanie Kulenguskey and Sadie Young combined for 14 saves. Ursuline is off until Monday, when they travel to Wilmington Friends for a 3:30 p.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.