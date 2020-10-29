Devon Green scores three times as Delaware Military Academy posts gridiron win over St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON — Devon Green scored three touchdowns, and the Delaware Military Academy defense was impenetrable as it pitched a shutout in a 37-0 win over St. Elizabeth on Oct. 28 at Fusco Field on the DMA campus.

Green, the electric junior running back, did not take long to show the Vikings what he brings to the table. He took a handoff on the opening possession and went off left tackle for a 45-yard scoring run less than two minutes into the contest.

The no-huddle, quick-strike offense of DMA found the end zone on its next opportunity as well. This time, after methodically moving down the field, quarterback Miles Harding found Dominic Sama with a short pass, and Sama picked up a key block on his way to a 29-yard touchdown.

The Vikings’ defense tightened up after that, but St. Elizabeth could not get much going offensively against the Seahawks. Sophomore Quasim Benson was the featured running back, but he was mostly held in check.

Midway through the second, the Seahawks marched downfield again. Green kept a drive going with a 10-yard gain on third and eight, and Harding connected with Jordan Green on a 38-yard pass. Devon Green ran for 12 yards on first down, and after a penalty, Green went up the middle and stretched over the goal line for DMA’s third score.

Green added another big play on the final snap of the first half. Facing a third and 10 from the Vikings’ 34, Green took a pitch from Harding, juked away from two or three defenders and reached the end zone as time expired. The point after hit the upright, but the Seahawks were in control. They added a 43-yard field goal from Joseph Eyiolowope and one more touchdown for the final margin.

Delaware Military Academy improved to 2-0 and hosts Conrad on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The Vikings (0-2) will visit Wilmington Charter on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.