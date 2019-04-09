Newark Charter shuts out previously unbeaten Salesianum baseball, 7-0

WILMINGTON – Brett Callahan opened the game in a big way, and Newark Charter picked up a stellar pitching performance from Trey Matthews in an 8-0 win at previously undefeated Salesianum on April 8. The Patriots bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season last week to the state’s new No. 1 team, Appoquinimink.

Most of the fans had yet to settle into a seat on the hill overlooking the diamond at Salesianum before the Patriots were on the board. The left-handed hitting Callahan turned on a fastball from Alex Hinton and drilled a line drive to right-center field. With no fence to get in the way, the ball rolled toward the tennis courts, and Callahan rounded the bases for a home run.

The Patriots doubled their lead in the second. David Hawtof drew a one-out walk and gave way to courtesy runner Yuval Griffin. Griffin advanced to third via a balk and a single, and he scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Dylan Kutch.

That would prove to be plenty of support for Matthews. The junior southpaw confounded the Sals all afternoon, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 in 6.2 innings. Sallies had chances but could not get anyone across the plate.

They had runners at first and third in the third inning with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat. Dominic Ragazzo opened the fourth with a single and eventually reached third, but another strikeout extinguished that opportunity. Another runner reached third in the fifth, again with two outs, and did not score.

Newark Charter got some breathing room with five runs in the sixth. Nick Dalton singled, moved to second on a walk and scored when John Ueltzhoffer doubled. Hawtof grounded to third, but an error on the throw home allowed Hayden Harach to score and put runners at second and third. Kutch had an infield single that brought Ueltzhoffer home, and Will Dubecq and Callahan each had run-producing singles.

Matthews retired the first two batters in the seventh before reaching his pitch count. Hawtof came in to relieve Matthews and allowed a single to Pacheco singled before walking Matt Querey. Jacob Dunion singled, but Pacheco was thrown out at home to end the game.

Hinton took the loss for the Sals, evening his record at 1-1. Salesianum (4-1) travels to Newark for a noon start at Newark.

Matthews improved to 2-1 for the Patriots, who banged out nine hits against the Sals. Newark Charter (5-1) takes on Diamond State Athletic Conference foe Delaware Military Academy on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park.

Jason Winchell contributed to this article.