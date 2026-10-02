Overtime goal lifts Concord High School past Ursuline Academy in field hockey battle of the Raiders: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline did everything but score in their field hockey game against Concord on Oct. 1. The Raiders dominated the action for most of the afternoon, but the visiting Raiders scored the lone goal, snatching a 1-0 overtime win on a warm afternoon at Serviam Field.

Ursuline’s defensive pressure led to several Concord turnovers in the first quarter, but the hosts earned just one penalty corner and were not able to put much on Concord goalie Abigayle Lake. The Concord Raiders were able to generate some offense in the second quarter, with their best opportunity coming with no time left on the clock. Concord was awarded a penalty corner as time expired, and in the resulting play, Ursuline goalie Georgia Rassias (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) was called on to make one save, and her defense needed about 30 seconds to gain possession and draw the whistle to end the half.

Ursuline’s Raiders picked up three penalty corner opportunities in the first five minutes of the second half, but their best chance came after a steal by Molly Anderson. She fed Kendall Gulli on a one-on-one with Lake, and the goalie was able to make a save to keep it scoreless. Ursuline had four more corners in the quarter, including one to end it, but Lake made a high save on that one.

After a scoreless fourth, the teams headed to a 10-minute overtime. Ursuline pushed the action with a reduced number of players on the field, and Lake made another fine save on a shot by Anderson. After another save, Concord began a counter that led to a penalty corner, just their fourth of the game. The ball was inserted to Brynn Ellis, who sent it to Julia Tomassacci at the right post. Tomassacci’s redirection was stopped, but the ball bounced right back to her, and she found an opening for the game’s lone tally.

Lake made 11 saves for Concord, and Isabel Burroughs had a defensive save. These Raiders (5-3) are home for three straight, beginning Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. against MOT Charter.

Ursuline had an 11-4 advantage in penalty corners and 12-2 in shots. The red Raiders (3-3) host Odessa on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.