Padua Academy, Ursuline Academy battle in flag football in the twilight: Photo gallery

The girls’ flag football season is closing in on the end of the regular season, and in the season’s penultimate week, Padua and Ursuline met at Salesianum’s Fusco Fields. The Pandas used a potent passing attack for a 52-14 win over the Raiders on Oct. 15. It was Padua’s sixth consecutive victory.

Since a season-opening defeat at Delaware Military Academy, the Pandas have been on a roll. Quarterback Riley Bransfield and receiver Lilianna DiMarco connected several times. Youthful Ursuline — 15 of the 18 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores — found success with quarterback Sami Godfrey throwing to receiver Delaney Loyola.

It was senior night for Padua, and a large crowd that included the school’s dance team was on hand.

Padua (6-1) will play Concord on Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Fusco Fields at Salesianum. Ursuline (0-6) takes on Newark Charter, also at Fusco Fields, the same night at 7:45 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.