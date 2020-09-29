More than six months after the games stopped, Catholic high school athletes return to action: Photo gallery

For the first time since coronavirus shut down high school athletics in mid-March, athletes across the state stepped onto the fields or into the gymnasiums of their schools on Sept. 28. It was the first day of fall practice for football, volleyball, boys soccer, field hockey and cross country.

The teams will have three weeks to determine who will be on the roster and to get ready for opening day. For all sports except football, competition can begin on Oct. 19. Kickoff for football will be a few days later, Oct. 23.

Dialog reporter Mike Lang visited a few of the teams on Sept. 28. If you have photos to add, send them to mlang@thedialog.org.