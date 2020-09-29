More than six months after the games stopped, Catholic high school athletes return to action: Photo gallery

Cross country also began practice at Archmere on Sept. 28.
For the first time since coronavirus shut down high school athletics in mid-March,
athletes across the state stepped onto the fields or into the gymnasiums of their schools on Sept. 28. It was the first day of fall practice for football, volleyball, boys soccer, field hockey and cross country.
The teams will have three weeks to determine who will be on the roster and to get ready for opening day. For all sports except football, competition can begin on Oct. 19. Kickoff for football will be a few days later, Oct. 23.
Dialog reporter Mike Lang visited a few of the teams on Sept. 28. If you have photos to add, send them to
mlang@thedialog.org.
It’s break time for the Salesianum football team during opening day practice.
Salesianum soccer got right to work.
It was warm inside the Moglia Fieldhouse, where the Archmere volleyball team got to know each other.
Archmere, which will be defending its Division II state soccer championship, rests after the first practice.
The Auks’ football team works on the new turf at Coaches Field.
Coach Marvin Dooley talks to his St. Elizabeth Vikings on the first day of practice.
On the lower turf, Archmere field hockey swung the sticks.
Saint Mark’s soccer players take a break on the humid afternoon. Photo courtesy of Dan Swasey.
St. Elizabeths field hockey team opened practice at Canby Park.
Ursuline’s goalkeepers get dressed at the beginning of practice.