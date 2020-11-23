Postseason questions remain as several high school sports enter final week of regular season

The final week of the regular season has arrived for all sports except football, and there are still lots of big contests on tap. Whether teams are making a state tournament push or not, they are happy to have had a season, which was far from certain a few months ago.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-11) at Hodgson (3-7), 3 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (5-4) at Ursuline (5-5), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-1) at MOT Charter (3-5-2), 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Newark Charter (8-0), 11 a.m. The Auks and Patriots have a coffee-break game that will determine the winner of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The Auks have a high-scoring offense, but Newark Charter has given up just one goal all season, posting seven consecutive shutouts.

Saturday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Wilmington Friends (8-1) at Ursuline (5-5), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (2-9) at Delaware Military Academy (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Padua (8-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 7:15 p.m. The rivals meet in a match that could affect where each is seeded in the state tournament. The Spartans defeated the Pandas on Broom Street in late October, something the Pandas certainly will have in mind when they get to Saint Mark’s.

Saturday

Padua at Wilmington Friends, 5 p.m. The last day of the regular season includes two stellar matchups, beginning with this one at Friends. The Quakers are extremely athletic, with a superb defense. They will be put to the test against the Pandas’ big front line.

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 6:15 p.m. This matchup has been the final one on the state’s regular-season schedule, and why not? This year, the Spartans and Raiders wrap up the slate at Ursuline, which promises to be loud even with limited attendance. Expect lots of great defense from two programs that cover the floor as well as anyone.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-8) at Hodgson (3-6), 3 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (6-3-1) at Newark Charter (8-0-1), 3 p.m.

Tuesday

MOT Charter (6-4) at Archmere (3-1-2), 3 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont (0-7), 5:15 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (7-2-1) at Salesianum (7-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Delaware Military (4-5-1), 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Newark Charter at Archmere, 1 p.m. The Diamond State Athletic Conference title is on the line in this matinee in Claymont. The Patriots have conceded just three goals all year, while Archmere will be playing its third game in four days.

Saturday

Brandywine (7-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m. The Spartans welcome the Bulldogs on the final day of the regular season for what promises to be an up-and-down match. Brandywine brings the heat with a veteran lineup, including high-scoring John Murphy. They will test the Spartans, who get scoring from a number of players, including senior Ryan Farina.

Wilmington Charter (4-4) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday

Salesianum (3-2) at Sussex Central (3-2), 7 p.m. Both teams need wins to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Sals are coming off a convincing performance against Hodgson, while the Golden Knights blanked Sussex Tech in their most recent game.

Saint Mark’s (4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-3), 7 p.m. at Saint Mark’s

Saturday

Delaware Military (4-0) at Archmere (5-0), 11 a.m. The Seahawks travel to meet the Auks in a game that could have major implications in the Division II state tournament picture. The Auks will test the DMA defense with a balanced air and ground attack led by quarterback Chris Albero, but their defense will need to find a way to stop Seahawks running back Devon Green, a task other opponents have found nearly impossible.