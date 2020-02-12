Rasheen Caulk, Justin Molen lead Salesianum comeback against St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON – Rasheen Caulk and Justin Molen combined for 26 second-half points as Salesianum erased a four-point halftime deficit in its 64-52 win over St. Elizabeth on Feb. 11 at Birkenheuer Gym. The Sals, ranked seventh by 302 Sports, have won six of their last seven games.

It was the Vikings who took the early lead, coming out on fire with four three-pointers in the first quarter. Jaden Dickerson and Tyler Tillinghast each netted a pair of triples as St. Elizabeth jumped out to a 17-9 lead.

Nasir Brown got hot in the second quarter. He hit a deep three, a driving layup and a pair of free throws to give the visitors a 24-13 lead. The Sals began chipping away, as Molen scored on a driving layup, and Mashon Tiller hit a deep three-pointer and a nice mid-range jumper to cut the Vikings’ lead to 26-22 at the break.

Sallies came out firing in the third quarter. Ethan Hinds scored on a couple of layups, and after a Brown bucket gave the Vikings a two-point lead, Caulk drained a deep three to put the Sals on top for the first time. Caulk added an old-fashioned three-point play and Molen buried a three as the Sals outscored St. Elizabeth in the third quarter, 21-7, to take a 43-33 lead.

The Sals kept the offense going in the fourth quarter as Caulk hit a field goal and four free throws, and Molen added a three-point play and three more free throws. Overall, the team hit 13 of 17 free throws in the final stanza.

Caulk finished with 20 points, while Molen added 19. The Sals (9-0) travel less than a mile to Wilmington Friends on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

The Vikings (12-4) were led by Brown, who had 20, and Colin Hockenbrock with 16. They host Saint Mark’s on Saturday night at 6.