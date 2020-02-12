‘One of Us’ podcast: Linda Darling’s youth ministry work at Holy Cross helps her stay connected

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Linda Darling

HOMETOWN: Magnolia

PARISH: Holy Cross

If a non-church member comes to you and asks, “Why should I be a Catholic?” what would you tell them?

“The community that we have as a Catholic church is so huge. Everyone is so helpful and loving and caring. Just come to church. Come and meet people and become involved. There are so many activities in our parish, and I know in every parish in the diocese, there is something for everyone.”

