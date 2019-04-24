Red Lion takes advantage of Archmere errors for conference baseball win

CLAYMONT – Red Lion took advantage of seven Archmere errors and picked up a huge Diamond State Athletic Conference win, 10-4, on April 23.

The Lions used two walks in the first inning to put runners on 2nd and third with two outs. Derek Pusey hit a slow grounder and was ruled safe at first base after the throw was wide, and both runners came home. Then Henry Lieske singled Pusey home after Pusey advanced to third on a throwing error.

The Auks battled back in the bottom of the first as Anthony and Michael Mallamaci each reached on infield singles. Mike Dellose singled both home and then would score on a couple of wild pitches, knotting the score at three. Jack Nielsen walked and stole second to reach scoring postion. Brady Dalton singled him home to give the Auks a 4-3 lead after the first inning.

Auks starter Daniel Storm settled down on the mound and got five outs in a row before the Lions tied it in the third on a Pusey home run over the left-center fence. Then it was back-to-back errors by the Archmere defense that help the Lions to a 5-4 lead.

Nate Hardcastle would keep the Auks’ hitters off balance in the middle innings, and the Lions broke it open in the fourth. Hardcastle and his brother Sam both had doubles, and Pusey would draw a bases-loaded walk as the Lions exploded for five runs to take a 10-4 lead.

Hardcastle went five innings before being relieved by Bryce Sterling in the sixth. The Lions improved to 7-4 and 2-2 in Diamond State play. They will face Glasgow on Monday at Frawley stadium at 4 p.m.

Michael Mallamaci and Dalton each had two hits for Archmere. The Auks dropped to 6-4 and 3-1 in the conference. They host Tatnall on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.