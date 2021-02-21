Rory Ciszkowski scores 29 as St. Elizabeth basketball defeats Padua, 69-47

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball team has multiple weapons, and all of them were on display on Feb. 20 in a 69-47 victory over Padua.

The Vikings, ranked first in the state by Delaware Live/302Sports, came out strong, scoring the first 16 points of the game. All five starters had a hand in the streak, including Rory Ciszkowski and Olivia Lynch with three-point shots. Lynch also caused problems defensively, blocking three Pandas shots in the first quarter alone.

The Pandas had opportunities to score. Their lone senior, Emily Trainer, who was honored before the game, collected several offensive rebounds, but the team could not take advantage of the extra possessions. Padua did not score until 1:31 remained in the first, when Valerie McIntyre got behind the Vikings’ defense and hit a layup after a long pass from Kate MacLennan.

The Pandas got a spark off the bench in the second, as Kylie Moor hit consecutive three-pointers after two field goals from Grace Trerotola and another from MacLennan. But they were overshadowed by Ciszkowski, who scored more points alone than the Pandas did in the second. The junior had 14 in the stanza, including a trio from beyond the arc. Naia Pulliam had another solid outing, and she added seven points during the second.

Shots that did not fall in the first three quarters began to drop in the final quarter for the Pandas. Natalia Frabizzio found the range from long distance, nailing three triples, and MxcIntyre and Trerotola had two field goals apiece. But with an insurmountable lead, St. Elizabeth was able to get extended minutes for its entire roster, and Sahra Mazalewski, Riley Eckhardt and Mia Williams all scored.

Along with Ciszkowski, Pulliam (13) and Lynch (12) also reached double figures. The Vikings host fifth-ranked Ursuline on Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

Three Pandas had nine points: Trerotola, Frabizzio and McIntyre. Padua (2-10) closes out its regular season on Monday at No. 2 Sanford at 5 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.