Salesianum basketball overwhelms Caravel, improves to 7-3

WILMINGTON — When Salesianum’s basketball team traveled to Caravel for its second game of the season on Jan. 16, the Sals pulled off a three-point victory. Fast-forward almost five weeks, and the situation has changed significantly for the Buccaneers.

Caravel, ranked sixth in the state by Delaware Live/302Sports, has two of its starters sidelined with injuries, and Sallies, the No. 5 team, took advantage of their undermanned opponent, running away with a 71-29 win on Feb. 20 at Father John Birkenheuer Gymnasium.

The Sals came out aggressive on both sides of the ball. They turned several Caravel turnovers into points, with Justin Molen leading the way. The junior forward went to the foul line four times in the first quarter, and he showed his outside range with a pair of three-pointers.

Seven different Sals scored in the second quarter as the hosts put the game out of reach. Dariyon Williams had the plus-one, and Jackson Conkey provided two inside buckets. The lead was 23 at the half.

Ethan Hinds was in the spotlight in the third quarter, hitting four field goals, including one that turned into a three-point play.

Molen led the Sals with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Hinds had 11 points, and Rasheen Caulk added 10. The Sals (7-3) host the second-ranked team in the state, Sanford, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

De’Andre Gourdine and Owen Robinson each scored 10 for the Buccaneers, who fell to 7-4. They are at Indian River at 5 p.m. Monday.

