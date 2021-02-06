Saint Mark’s girls basketball gets points when they need them in 38-30 win over Delaware Military

WILMINGTON – The scoring came in spurts, and sometimes not for minutes at a time, but for the Saint Mark’s girls basketball team, it was enough. The Spartans played solid defense and got some big buckets when they needed them in a 38-30 win over Delaware Military at the third annual SL24 Memorial Classic.

After the Seahawks got off to a 4-0 start, the Spartans found some offense in the form of Sophia Messick. The sophomore drilled consecutive three-point shots, and Ava Berardi would hit another. The Spartans’ run reached 11 points before a follow shot by DMA’s Riley Sullivan.

Saint Mark’s couldn’t buy a field goal for most of the second quarter, but the Seahawks did not take advantage. They cut just two points off a four-point Spartans lead before Lauren McDonald hit two free throws three minutes into the quarter that seemed to jump start the offense.

Messick hit another three, and Berardi and three other Spartans went for two as they increased their lead to 22-14 at the half.

It was largely the same story in the third. DMA picked up an early basket from Sullivan, but the Spartans’ shooting woes returned. Graceyn Frost brought the Seahawks to within four at 22-18, but Maddie Lenick finally got Saint Mark’s started with a 10-foot turnaround shot with 3:33 remaining in the quarter. The teams were plagued by turnovers throughout the quarter. Frost grabbed one and went the length of the floor for a layup that made it 25-20 Spartans, but Lenick took a second chance and deposited it to get the points back. Alyssa Cresto nailed a long two the next time down the floor, and the Spartans took an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Delaware Military cut the lead to seven, 33-26, on a steal and transition layup by Anna Katherine Hughes, but the only Saint Mark’s field goal of the quarter came next, and it was a big one. Berardi hit a three-pointer to get the lead back to double digits, and their defense helped the Spartans keep the Seahawks at bay.

Messick had 11 points for Saint Mark’s, while Lenick had nine. The Spartans (4-4) host Wilmington Friends on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

For DMA, Sullivan went for a game-high 12. Frost was right behind her with nine. The Seahawks (1-5) host Wilmington Charter on Tuesday. Start time is 6:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.