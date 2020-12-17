Saint Mark’s volleyball adds to honors as Nancy Griskowitz shares coach of the year award

Nancy Griskowitz of the state champion Saint Mark’s Spartans has been named the co-coach of the year by the Delaware Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association. The Spartans finished their 15-0 season with a sweep of Padua in the final, which was on Saturday.

Griskowitz has been the coach at Saint Mark’s since 1998. The Spartans have won eight championships under her guidance and have appeared in two other finals, including last year. She shared coach of the year honors with David Lee of Dickinson. The Rams finished the regular season 9-1 and lost in the first round of the state tournament to Concord.

Several players from Catholic high schools were named to all-state teams. They are listed below.

First team

Mya Lewis, junior, Saint Mark’s

Mackenzie Sobczyk, senior, Padua

Hannah Wright, senior, Archmere

Julia Yurkovich, sophomore, Saint Mark’s

Abby Carian, junior, Wilmington Friends

Raychel Ehlers, senior, Indian River (player of the year)

Reagan Mendick, junior, Red Lion

Brenya Reid, senior, Sussex Central

Morgan Ritchie, senior, Newark Charter

Second team

Brooke Dow, junior, Saint Mark’s

Audrey Lyons, junior, Padua

Heyli Velasquez, senior, Ursuline

Kaylee Longueira, junior, Delaware Military Academy

Sophia Basler, senior, Smyrna

Caroline Capps, senior, Red Lion

Jocelyn Nathan, sophomore, Wilmington Friends

Rileigh Wilson, junior, Cape Henlopen

Third team

Kyla Dow, senior, Saint Mark’s

Katie Sonchen, junior, Saint Mark’s

Jill Kater, senior, Wilmington Christian

Stefanie Kulesza, senior, Conrad

Emily Lamb, senior, Cape Henlopen

Jaida Lumpkin, senior, Middletown

Christina Marcin, junior, Wilmington Charter

Chloe Sachs, sophomore, Tower Hill

Riley Sullivan, senior, Delaware Military Academy

Alyssa White, senior, Appoquinimink