Saint Mark’s volleyball adds to honors as Nancy Griskowitz shares coach of the year award

Nancy Griskowitz of the state champion Saint Mark’s Spartans has been named the co-coach of the year by the Delaware Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association. The Spartans finished their 15-0 season with a sweep of Padua in the final, which was on Saturday.
Griskowitz has been the coach at Saint Mark’s since 1998. The Spartans have won eight championships under her guidance and have appeared in two other finals, including last year. She shared coach of the year honors with David Lee of Dickinson. The Rams finished the regular season 9-1 and lost in the first round of the state tournament to Concord.
Several players from Catholic high schools were named to all-state teams. They are listed below.
First team
Mya Lewis, junior, Saint Mark’s
Mackenzie Sobczyk, senior, Padua
Hannah Wright, senior, Archmere
Julia Yurkovich, sophomore, Saint Mark’s
Abby Carian, junior, Wilmington Friends
Raychel Ehlers, senior, Indian River (player of the year)
Reagan Mendick, junior, Red Lion
Brenya Reid, senior, Sussex Central
Morgan Ritchie, senior, Newark Charter
Second team
Brooke Dow, junior, Saint Mark’s
Audrey Lyons, junior, Padua
Heyli Velasquez, senior, Ursuline
Kaylee Longueira, junior, Delaware Military Academy
Sophia Basler, senior, Smyrna
Caroline Capps, senior, Red Lion
Jocelyn Nathan, sophomore, Wilmington Friends
Rileigh Wilson, junior, Cape Henlopen
Third team
Kyla Dow, senior, Saint Mark’s
Katie Sonchen, junior, Saint Mark’s
Jill Kater, senior, Wilmington Christian
Stefanie Kulesza, senior, Conrad
Emily Lamb, senior, Cape Henlopen
Jaida Lumpkin, senior, Middletown
Christina Marcin, junior, Wilmington Charter
Chloe Sachs, sophomore, Tower Hill
Riley Sullivan, senior, Delaware Military Academy
Alyssa White, senior, Appoquinimink