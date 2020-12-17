Christmas message from Bishop Malooly: ‘We look forward with hope to what is to come’

En español, abajo

My dear friends in Christ,

The miracle of Christmas — God giving his Son to us — must take place every day in our lives as we work to live Jesus. The Incarnation is not only an event, but a call to action, a challenge for us to be the light of Christ for others.

As the darkness of Advent 2020 comes to an end, we look forward with hope to what is to come. We hope that God’s presence in the world, which we especially remember at Christmas, will dispel the darkness of sin, racism, division, anger and distrust. We hope that the light that is Our Savior will bring unity and peace to our troubled homes, hearts and nation.

During Christmas and in the New Year; let us continue to pray for an end to this pandemic. Let us pray for those we have lost to the virus, and for their loved ones who mourn. Let us assist those who have lost their jobs and are in need, and pray for God’s blessing and protection for first responders and medical personnel. Until this pandemic is over, let us continue to love our neighbors by wearing our masks, social distancing, and helping others to stay healthy by our example.

This Christmas, I pray that Our Lord will keep you and your family safe, and that 2021 will bring health, joy, light and hope to us all.

Thank you, and have a blessed Christmas.

Sincerely,

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington

Queridos amigos en Cristo,

El milagro de la Navidad—que Dios nos dio a su Hijo—debe realizarse todos los días de la vida al esforzarnos por vivir a Jesucristo. La Encarnación no es sólo un evento, sino un llamamiento a la acción que nos estimula para ser la luz de Cristo para los demás.

Al llegar a su fin la oscuridad del Adviento del año 2020, aguardamos el provenir con esperanza. Esperamos que la presencia de Dios en el mundo, que tan fuertemente sentimos en la Navidad, disipe la oscuridad del pecado, el racismo, las divisiones, la ira y la desconfianza. Esperamos que la luz que es Nuestro Salvador envíe la unidad y la paz a nuestros hogares, a nuestros corazones y a nuestra nación tan afligidos.

En la Navidad y el Año Nuevo, continuemos rezando para que se suprima esta pandemia. Oremos para los que hemos perdido a causa del coronavirus, y para los que los lloran. Ayudemos a los necesitados que han perdido el trabajo. Oremos para que Dios bendiga y proteja al personal médico y de respuesta. Hasta que se disipe la pandemia, sigamos amando al prójimo poniéndonos mascarillas, manteniendo la distancia social y ayudando a los demás a mantener la buena salud por medio del ejemplo.

Esta Navidad le rogaré al Señor que mantenga a salvo a ustedes y a sus familias, y que el año 2021 nos depare a todos la salud, la alegría, la luz y la esperanza.

Gracias, y que la Navidad los llene de bendiciones.

Sinceramente en Nuestro Señor,

El Reverendísimo W. Francis Malooly

Obispo de Wilmington