Salesianum advances in DIAA boys basketball tournament with victory over Indian River: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum jumped out to an early lead against Indian River, and the Sals advanced to the third round of the DIAA boys basketball tournament with a 70-29 victory March 4 at the Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium.

The Sals, the second seed, ran out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter, and they erased any doubt about the outcome with a dominant 22-7 advantage in the second. With the large lead, every player on the roster was able to see game action.

Ethan Hinds led the way with 17, while Rasheen Caulk had 16, and Justin Molen added 11. Salesianum (10-3) will host No. 15 Dickinson on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Sals defeated the Rams, 56-35, on Feb. 4.

For the 34th-seeded Indians, Willem Lambertson and Gage Spinks each had 11 points. Indian River finished the season 5-11.

All photos by Jason Winchell.