Our Lenten Journey, March 5, 2021

Friday, March 5

The Stations of the Cross are synonymous with our traditional Catholic observance of Lent. Even with COVID restrictions, we can “attend” the Stations of the Cross online. Today’s Deed: Check out your local parish’s website to see what they might be offering virtually. [A list of livestream offerings at Diocese of Wilmington parishes can be found by clicking here.] Offer your prayers and time up for the souls in Purgatory.

