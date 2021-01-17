Home Local Sports Salesianum loses big lead, bounces back at Caravel in wild basketball opener

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Rasheen Caulk slams the ball home in the third quarter of Salesianum‘s game at Caravel. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

BEAR — Salesianum had to wait a few days to get its 2021 basketball season started, and the Sals made sure it was a memorable one. After coughing up a 15-point third-quarter lead, the Sals rebounded for a wild 57-54 win at Caravel on Jan. 16.

Sallies took a 25-22 lead into the half, aided by the long-distance shooting of Brett O’Hara and numerous Buccaneers turnovers. Two free throws from Miles White cut that lead to a single point, but it would not stay there for long.

Ethan Hinds drained two free throws to begin a 14-point run for Salesianum. Justin Molen intercepted a pass and went the length of the floor for a layup. Hinds took a pass from Molen and hit a three-pointer to make it 32-24. Rasheen Caulk got into the action, poking the ball loose and going the other way for a one-handed jam, prompting a Caravel timeout.

An errant pass gave the ball back to the Sals, and this time it was Molen going baseline for a jam, bringing the Sals bench and junior varsity to their feet. O’Hara’s fourth triple of the evening pushed the lead to 39-24, but the young Buccaneers – playing with just one senior dressed for the game – were not about to give in.

Caravel stopped the run on a bucket by their lone active senior, Josh Morrow, and the Buccaneers would outscore the Sals, 14-4, over the final 3:15 of the third, pulling to within 45-40 headed to the fourth.

The Bucs’ John Clemmons opened the final quarter with a corner triple, cutting the team’s deficit to just two. They took the lead after Clemmons rebounded a missed Salesianum shot, and Jaden Rogers scored on a give-and-go to tie. He was fouled as well, and he hit the free throw to give the Bucs a one-point lead with 7:16 to go. Two more Rogers free throws extended that lead to three.

Caravel’s shooting cooled off, and with 4:47 to go in the game, Jackson Conkey hit two free throws for the Sals’ first points of the stanza, coming after a 22-4 stretch in the Bucs’ favor. Conkey put his team back on top at the 3:38 mark, taking a bounce pass from Caulk and laying it in, and he added a free throw to complete a three-point play.

Caulk saved a ball inbounds, then stepped back under the hoop and took a pass that he turned into two points, extending the Sals’ lead to 52-48 with 2:49 on the clock. Missed free throws by Sallies allowed the Buccaneers to stay close, and Rogers brought Caravel to within 55-54 with 18 seconds remaining when he hit two from the line.

After two more trips to the foul line resulted in a three-point advantage, the Buccaneers had a chance to tie in the closing seconds. Clemmons, however, had a last-second three-point attempt blocked by Conkey, and although Caravel retained possession with .5 seconds to go, the Buccaneers could get off a quality shot.

Official statistics were not available late Saturday. The Sals (1-0) will visit Tower Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Carpenter Field House. Caravel (1-1) is off until Jan. 25, when they visit Archmere for a 6:15 p.m.m start.

All photos by Mike Lang.

