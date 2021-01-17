Stefanie Kulesza scores 32 for top-ranked Conrad in girls basketball win at Padua: PHOTO GALLERY

WILMINGTON – Conrad used a combination of relentless defense and sharp shooting from its player-of-the-year candidate to take a 66-24 decision at Padua on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

Stefanie Kulesza, the senior who will be playing at the University of Massachusetts next season, scored 15 of her game-high 32 points in the first quarter to stake the Red Wolves to a 19-point lead. The final two points came on a 12-foot buzzer beater as the Red Wolves were never threatened.

Mixed in with a bunch of transition layups were four three-pointers. Conrad finished with seven triples, including two from Erin Glanz.

Kylie Moor had two three-pointers for the Pandas, including one from the baseline that gave the hosts a brief 3-2 lead in the first. Her six points were a team-high, while Grace Trerotola had five. The Pandas fell to 0-2 and will travel to St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Ja’Nylah Whittlesey had 12 points and Glanz added 10 for the Red Wolves, who are 3-0. They will host Delmarva Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m.

