Home Local Sports Salesianum offense finds rhythm, defeats St. Mark’s, 54-36

Salesianum offense finds rhythm, defeats St. Mark’s, 54-36

By
The Dialog
-
86
0
(The Dialog/Mike Lang)

MILLTOWN – Salesianum rebounded from a slow start to win going away at St. Mark’s, 54-36, on Jan. 18. A large crowd turned out to watch the first of the teams’ two meetings this season, including sizable student sections from both schools.

The Spartans led, 9-6, after a low-scoring first period. The Sals’ offense found a rhythm after than, putting up 16, 13 and 19 points, respectively, over the final three periods. They were able to prevent St. Mark’s from mounting a comeback as the fourth quarter progressed, with a strong effort from the foul line playing a part. For the game, Salesianum made 14 of 17 free throws.

The Sals react to a teammate’s field goal late in their game Friday at St. Mark’s. (The Dialog/Mike Lang)

Jack Brown led three Sals in double figures with 13. Max Ferrante and Darnell Vaughan each had 10. Sallies improved to 7-3 and will play Monday at Martin Luther King in Philadelphia at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting.

For the Spartans (7-3), Eric Ludman had 14 points, while Victor Marcelo added 12. They return to action on Tuesday at Delaware Military Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here