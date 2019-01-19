Salesianum offense finds rhythm, defeats St. Mark’s, 54-36

MILLTOWN – Salesianum rebounded from a slow start to win going away at St. Mark’s, 54-36, on Jan. 18. A large crowd turned out to watch the first of the teams’ two meetings this season, including sizable student sections from both schools.

The Spartans led, 9-6, after a low-scoring first period. The Sals’ offense found a rhythm after than, putting up 16, 13 and 19 points, respectively, over the final three periods. They were able to prevent St. Mark’s from mounting a comeback as the fourth quarter progressed, with a strong effort from the foul line playing a part. For the game, Salesianum made 14 of 17 free throws.

Jack Brown led three Sals in double figures with 13. Max Ferrante and Darnell Vaughan each had 10. Sallies improved to 7-3 and will play Monday at Martin Luther King in Philadelphia at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting.

For the Spartans (7-3), Eric Ludman had 14 points, while Victor Marcelo added 12. They return to action on Tuesday at Delaware Military Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.